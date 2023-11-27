Nashik, November 27: In a spree of thefts in Nashik, unidentified thieves targeted devotees attending a religious program along Pathardi Road from November 21 to 25. The burglars made off with gold jewellery estimated to be worth between Rs 25 lakh to 30 lakh, leaving approximately 40 people lodging complaints with the police. Senior Police Inspector Nitin Pagar of the Indiranagar police station revealed that the exact figure is yet to be determined. Still, initial estimates suggest a substantial loss in the rush of the religious gathering.

Adding to the city's crime wave, three theft cases were reported on Saturday, November 27. In Panchavati, a construction worker reported the theft of 14 cell phones from a construction site overnight. The Panchavati police are actively investigating the case. Simultaneously, a woman lodged a complaint with the Adgaon police after losing her gold chain worth Rs 40,000 at a religious event in Adgaon. In another incident, a 34-year-old woman was robbed of her gold chain while boarding a city bus from Dwarka to Deoali Camp on Saturday afternoon.

According to reports from the Times of India, the collective losses from these incidents underscore a growing concern over the surge in thefts within the Nashik community. Authorities are intensifying efforts to apprehend the culprits and enhance security measures in affected areas. Maharashtra has witnessed a surge in theft cases, and Pune adds to the statistics as two unidentified individuals face charges for an audacious gold chain snatching.

The incident unfolded last month in October in Hadapsar's Gajanan Housing Colony near BG Shirke Company, where the duo posed as salesmen representing a renowned detergent and household product company. Exploiting the victim's trust, the perpetrators, after a 20-30 minute product demonstration, allegedly seized a gold chain worth Rs 77,000 from the 50-year-old woman, Hemlata Raju Bhakt, before fleeing on a motorcycle.

