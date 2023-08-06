Ferozpur (Punjab) [India], August 6 (ANI): In two separate intelligence-led operations by Counter Intelligence Wing of Punjab, the Ferozepur Police on Sunday nabbed four drug traffickers.

77 Kgs of heroin along with three pistols were recovered from their possession, the police said.

"In one of the biggest heroin seizures of 2023: In two separate intelligence-led operations, Counter Intelligence, Ferozepur has apprehended 4 drug traffickers and recovered 77Kg heroin (41Kg+36Kg) and 3 pistols", said the Director General of Police, Punjab on Twitter.

Adding further, the DGP informed, "These modules were actively involved in trans-border & inter-state drug smuggling in Punjab in a big way".

An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) at the Special Operation Cell (SSOC) police station, the DGP informed.

"Punjab police is committed to make Punjab drug-free as per the vision of CM @BhagwantMann", the Punjab DGP further added.

Earlier on Saturaday, Punjab Police recovered an additional chunk of 4 kg heroin concealed beneath the road in a village of Bute Dian Chhana in Mehatpur, Jalandhar.

The drive was carried out as part of the decisive war against drugs launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (ANI)

