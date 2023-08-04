Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 4 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday booked a drug peddler at Mendhar in Poonch under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT NDPS Act).

"Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Mendhar have booked one notorious drug peddler under PIT NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority," said the police in a statement.

The drug peddler has been identified as Mohd Mushtaq, a resident of Mankote.

The accused was involved in many NDPS cases, said the police. Despite his involvement in many cases, the accused was supplying drugs to local youth in Mendhar and its adjoining areas, the police added.

Subsequently, the cases were duly processed and after obtaining sanctions from the competent authority, the arrested drug peddler was detained under the PIT NDPS act.

"Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt with as per the law," the police said. (ANI)

