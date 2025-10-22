Mumbai, October 22: On Tuesday, October 21, the Punjab Police registered an FIR against a Canadian resident identified as Jagman Samra for allegedly publishing fake "obscene" videos of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on social media. The incident came to light after the alleged MMS of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann went viral on the internet. It is reported that the viral MMS clips show Bhagwant Mann with a few women.

Accused Shared 'Obscene' Videos of Bhagwant Mann on Two Facebook Accounts

According to a report in The Print, Samra shared the videos on two Facebook accounts on Tuesday. After sharing the viral clips of Punjab CM, Jagman Samra said that this was "only a trailer" and warned that more videos would be released in the coming days. Speaking about the incident, a senior police officer said that the incident appears to be a case of "personal enmity". Bhagwant Mann Birthday: PM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes to Punjab CM, Says ‘May He Be Blessed With Long and Healthy Life’.

Was Viral MMS of Punjab CM Created Using Artificial Intelligence?

The officer further added, "The accused was once known to the CM but relations between the two turned sour. Samra has tried to bring a bad name to the chief minister". Notably, Sarma has been booked for sharing an "AI deepfake obscene videos" of Bhagwant Mann. It is reported that viral MMS of Bhagwant Mann was created using Artificial Intelligence (AI). While sharing the videos on Facebook, Sarma claimed that the clips were genuine.

He also promised to pay INR 5 crore or USD 1 million if the videos of Bhagwant Mann were found to have been created using AI. "Material uploaded by the user of the Facebook account named Jagman Samra has been posted with malafide intention to promote enmity…The content is vulgar, harmful and has the potential to incite hatred, enmity or ill will amongst different groups of people. Preliminary examination also suggests that the material in question may be AI generated," the FIR stated. Singer Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away After Road Accident; Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Mourns Loss of Music Icon.

Sources in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) revealed that Jagman Samra belongs to Sangrur, which is Bhagwant Mann's home district. They also said that Samra was a staunch supporter of the Punjab CM for several years, but has been critical recently. It is also reported that Samra has around 35,000 followers on social media. Cops further said that the Facebook account is directly linked to Jagman Samra, and it is an old account. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of BNS and provisions of the IT Act.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Print), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2025 11:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).