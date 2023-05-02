Chandigarh, May 2 (PTI) Punjab Police on Tuesday reviewed security arrangements at district and sub-divisional courts across the state during a special operation.

The police checked door frame metal detectors (DFMDs), closed-circuit television (CCTVs) cameras and other security equipment installed at judicial complexes to make sure that they are in working condition, an official statement here said.

A special checking operation was conducted from 11 am to 3 pm simultaneously in all the districts of the state on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

Commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police were directed to personally monitor this operation and make the sufficient number of police teams available to carry out the checking, the statement said.

Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said police teams carried out checking at around 68 courts across the state.

Apart from reviewing security arrangements, he said, police teams also frisked 1,796 suspicious people found roaming around the court complexes and also checked 1,768 vehicles.

Shukla said the purpose to carry out this checking was to ensure foolproof security arrangements at judicial complexes in the state to tighten noose around the anti-social elements.

“We have also directed CPs/SSPs to hold courtesy meetings with bar associations in the next three days,” he said.

