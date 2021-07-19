Chandigarh, Jul 19 (PTI) Punjab on Monday recorded two Covid-related deaths and 56 fresh infections, taking the number of fatalities and infections to 16,237 and 5,98,387 respectively, according to a medical bulletin.

The two new deaths were reported from Fatehgarh Sahib and Sangrur, it said, adding the toll includes two casualties, which were not reported earlier.

The number of active cases stood at 953.

Amritsar reported nine infections, followed by eight each in Ferozepur and Hoshiarpur, as per the bulletin.

With 142 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,81,197 in the state.

A total of 1,16,77,723 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported four cases.

The infection tally stood at 61,893, the bulletin said, adding the death toll reached 809.

The number of active cases was 46, it said.

With eight patients having been discharged after recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons in the union territory reached 61,038, it added.

