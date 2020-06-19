Chandigarh, Jun 19 (PTI) Punjab reported 217 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the infection tally to 3,832, while the death toll in the state rose to 92, according to a medical bulletin.

Nine fatalities due to coronavirus were reported in the state, out of which two deaths each were reported in Amritsar and Jalandhar and one each in Moga, Barnala, Sangrur, Patiala and Tarn Taran, as per the medical bulletin.

Punjab continued to witness a spike in coronavirus cases with 217 people getting infected on Friday.

The state has seen 692 more people getting infected with the deadly virus since June 15.

Jalandhar, one of the worst affected districts by the coronavirus pandemic, reported 79 fresh cases while Amritsar, another worst-hit district, saw 35 new cases.

Nineteen cases were reported in Ludhiana, 18 in Sangrur, 11 in Mohali, eight each in Patiala and Pathankot, seven in Kapurthala, six in Muktsar, five each in Faridkot and Hoshiarpur, three each in Ferozepur, Barnala and Bathinda, two each in Tarn Taran and Fatehgarh Sahib and one each in Fazilka, Rupnagar, Gurdaspur and Ferozepur, the bulletin stated.

A police official in Fatehgarh Sahib, three policemen, a dental surgeon and a prisoner in Sangrur were among the fresh cases.

Twenty-two people had travel history to Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, as per bulletin.

Sixty-six coronavirus patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from various hospitals. A total of 2,636 people have been cured so far, as per the bulletin.

There are 1,104 active cases in the state as of now, it said.

Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 733 coronavirus cases, followed by 489 each in Ludhiana and Jalandhar, 202 in Mohali , 199 in Patiala, 190 in Sangrur, 178 in Tarn Taran, 176 in Gurdaspur, 165 in Pathankot, 155 in Hoshiarpur, 121 in SBS Nagar, 94 in Faridkot, 85 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 84 in Rupnagar, 79 in Muktsar, 74 in Moga, 64 in Bathinda, 55 in Fazilka, 62 in Ferozepur, 58 in Kapurthala, 38 in Mansa and 42 in Barnala, as per the bulletin.

Four patients are critical and are on ventilator support while 27 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 2,27,012 samples have been taken so far for testing, the bulletin stated. PTI CHS VSD

