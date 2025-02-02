Chandigarh, Feb 2 (PTI) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Sunday said the state achieved 11.87 per cent growth in net goods and services tax (GST) collection up to January as compared to the mobilisations in the corresponding period of last financial year.

Excise collections in the state rose by 15.33 per cent, he said in a statement here.

Cheema said Punjab is among the top three general category states (GCS) in the country that have exceeded the national growth rate in GST collections.

The net GST collection up to January in the current fiscal year stood at Rs 19,414.57 crore, compared to Rs 17,354.26 crore collected during the same period in 2023-24.

The state registered a 9.73 per cent growth in net GST during January 2025, with a collection of Rs 2,008.58 crore against Rs 1,830.52 crore collected in January 2024.

In case of excise, he said the state collected Rs 8,588.31 crore up to January in the current fiscal year as compared to Rs 7,446.46 crore during the same period in 2023-24.

Cheema lauded the initiatives of the excise and taxation department in increasing revenue by plugging loopholes and keeping a check on tax evaders.

