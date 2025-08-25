Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 25 (ANI): Narinder Singh, a teacher at Government Primary School, Jandiali in Ludhiana district, has been selected for the prestigious National Teachers' Award 2025. The honour is a recognition of his exceptional contribution to quality education and his tireless efforts to inspire and empower young learners.

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains congratulated Narinder Singh on his achievement and extended his best wishes for future endeavours. He said that Singh's recognition at the national level stands as a shining example for educators across the state.

"Narinder Singh's innovative teaching methods, creative initiatives, and relentless dedication to instilling a love for learning among students truly reflect the transformative power of education," Bains said, adding that his accomplishment will inspire many others to follow in his footsteps.

The National Teachers' Award ceremony will be held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on September 5, 2025. Narinder Singh will be honoured with a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs. 50,000, and a silver medal, acknowledging his dedication and contributions to the education sector.

Reacting to the announcement, Narinder Singh, who has been serving in the School Education Department since January 2002, expressed gratitude and humility.

"I am deeply humbled to receive this national recognition. I attribute this achievement to the unwavering support of my students, colleagues, and the education department. I will continue to strive for excellence and make a positive impact on the lives of my students," he said.

Singh also highlighted the pivotal role played by the village panchayat and the Punjab government in transforming the Government Primary School, Jandiali. Under their joint efforts, the school has witnessed remarkable developments, including the establishment of 15 smart classrooms, three libraries (including a mobile library), and three specialised theme-based parks, Sundar Likhai Park, Math Park, and IT Park. These facilities have not only modernised the teaching environment but have also enriched the overall learning experience of the students. (ANI)

