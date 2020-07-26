Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 26 (ANI): The Punjab government has decided to plant 400 trees in every village of the state to mark the auspicious 400th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib ji, the state government said.

"The plantation drive will be part of the various programmes and celebrations planned by the state government to commemorate the historic occasion," said Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday during the #AskCaptain Facebook Live session.

The Chief Minister said this would be a fitting ode to the great Guru, who showed the path of divinity to humanity with his 116 poetic hymns that form a part of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

The detailed plans for the 400th Prakash Purab are yet to be finalised due to the COVID-19 crisis but the state government intends to hold special events and programmes as a befitting commemoration on the occasion, beginning April next year, the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

