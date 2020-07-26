First COVID-19 Death in Sikkim, 74-year-old man succumbs to the disease: Health official
Mumbai: BMC removes poster which they had put outside 'Jalsa', residence of Amitabh Bachchan, declaring it as containment zone. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & their daughter Aaradhya are admitted at Nanavati Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.
Mumbai: BMC removes poster which they had put outside 'Jalsa', residence of Amitabh Bachchan, declaring it as containment zone.
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & their daughter Aaradhya are admitted at Nanavati Hospital after testing positive for COVID pic.twitter.com/GIImOJVA7n— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020
Statements of 37 people recorded so far, Mahesh Bhatt to record his statement in a day or two. Summons sent to Kangana Ranaut to record her statement. Karan Johar's manager has been called, if needed,Johar will also be called: Maharashtra Home Minister on Sushant Singh Rajput case.
Statements of 37 people recorded so far, Mahesh Bhatt to record his statement in a day or two. Summons sent to Kangana Ranaut to record her statement. Karan Johar's manager has been called, if needed,Johar will also be called:Maharashtra Home Minister on Sushant Singh Rajput case pic.twitter.com/HllpYbRuoz— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020
Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat paid tribute at Gandhi Park on the 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas.
Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat paid tribute at Gandhi Park on the 21st #KargilVijayDiwas. pic.twitter.com/IMXTd1dMpA— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020
PM to launch high throughput COVID testing facilities at ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention&Research Noida, ICMR-National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health Mumbai & ICMR-National Institute of Cholera&Enteric Diseases Kolkata on July 27 via video conferencing
PM to launch high throughput COVID testing facilities at ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention&Research Noida, ICMR-National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health Mumbai & ICMR-National Institute of Cholera&Enteric Diseases Kolkata on July 27 via video conferencing pic.twitter.com/3axGevFZQT— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020
I express gratitude to all Corona warriors who are saving lives by risking their own. No need to fear Corona. As soon as you see symptoms, get tested&don't hide it so treatment can begin. Major weapons against Corona are masks&6 ft distance.Should use them: MP CM issues statement
Himachal Pradesh reports 21 new #COVID19 cases today, taking the total number of cases to 2,072 including 869 active cases, 1,174 recoveries and 12 deaths: State Health Department
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan listens to PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat at COVID19 dedicated Chirayu Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital, after testing positive for #COVID19, yesterday.
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan listens to PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat at COVID19 dedicated Chirayu Hospital.
He was admitted to the hospital, after testing positive for #COVID19, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/FJ6ni4CBFy— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020
Rajasthan: Congress MLAs perform yoga at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur. Congress MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are staying at the hotel.
#WATCH Rajasthan: Congress MLAs perform yoga at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur.
Congress MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are staying at the hotel. pic.twitter.com/KRaVSM9Yfa— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020
129 animal casualties reported at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, Bokahat due to drowning and other reasons, so far. This includes 14 rhinos, 5 wild buffaloes, 8 wild boars, 2 swamp deer, 95 hog deer, 1 sambar, 3 porcupines and 1 Python: Government of Assam
Seoul, July 26: North Korean authorities have imposed a lockdown on the border city of Kaesong after discovering their first 'suspected' COVID-19 case, news agency AFP news agency reported. Reports inform that the country has discovered its what they called the country's first suspected case of the novel coronavirus, state media reported Sunday. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.
The IMD said rain/thundershowers and lightning are very likely to occur today during next three hours at few places over Basti, Gonda, Barabanki, Bahraich, Moradabad, Bijnor districts and adjoining areas.
On the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday saluted the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who fought the enemy under the most challenging conditions that the world had witnessed in the recent history. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. Shah took to Twitter and said that 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' is a symbol of India's proud, valour and steadfast leadership.