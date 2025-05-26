Chandigarh, May 26 (PTI) To inspire young generation and fuel their aspirations, IAS and IPS officers in Punjab spent a day with top-performing students of Classes 10 and 12 from the government schools on Monday.

Under the state government's 'Ek Din, DC/SSP De Sang' initiative, the Deputy Commissioners of Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala, along with Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar and SSP Kapurthala, spent the day with the students to provide them a firsthand experience into governance, discipline and public service delivery.

These IAS and IPS officers also shared their personal struggles, achievements and challenges to provide them a deeper understanding of governance and public service.

Jalandhar DC Himanshu Aggarwal engaged with district topper of Class 12th students and taking them on a tour of the DC office, SDM Court, Sewa Kendra, Sub Registrar Office, and briefing them on the registration process.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar Dhanpreet Kaur spent the day with Class 10 toppers, sharing insights into law enforcement, police role in maintenance of public order.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, hosted the district's Class 10th top-achievers and provided them a firsthand glimpse into governance and public service.

Over lunch at her residence, Sawhney also shared her journey to becoming the DC, emphasising the importance of hard work, and making a career choice for the right reasons instead of any kind of pressure.

She emphasised that real earnings should not just be counted in salary but rather the internal satisfaction that one gets.

She also stated that serving as part of the Indian Administrative Service had given her an opportunity to do something beyond herself and to make a difference in her own way by helping others which brought her immense satisfaction.

The Class 10 topper from Hoshiarpur district spent their entire day with Hoshiarpur DC Aashika Jain.

The DC introduced them to the working of the bureaucracy and the district administration, leadership principles and discipline, besides instilling a spirit of public service.

