Chandigarh, Oct 10 (PTI) The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday said it has arrested two women proclaimed offenders wanted in a forgery case registered in 2017.

A spokesperson of the Bureau said Anita and Ambika, both residents of Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala, were declared proclaimed offenders in January 2021 in a case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Pulled Out of House in Daylight, Forced To Parade Half-Naked in Satna; Three Arrested.

The accused had connived with some officials of State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Sultanpur Lodhi and the Revenue Department to get loans amounting to Rs 20 lakh and Rs 28 lakh, respectively, on forged documents.

Both of them had been absconding since 2018 after dismissal of their bail plea by the High Court.

Also Read | Mumbai Airport Switches to 100 Percent Green Energy Sources.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)