Hisar, Jul 17 (PTI) Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into the death of a Dalit youth, who died in a suspicious manner when cops had gone to a residential area recently to stop "loud music" being played late night by a family during a birthday party.

Police had earlier said when the cops approached the spot on July 7 night to ask those playing the music to stop it, they were attacked by some, while a few youth allegedly climbed onto the roof of the house during which some suddenly jumped down. Those who had a fall were subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment. However, Ganesh (16) succumbed to his injuries.

Also Read | India Successfully Test-Fires Short-Range Ballistic Missiles Prithvi-II and Agni-I From Odisha Coast, Say Defence Sources.

However, the families of these youth had earlier stated before reporters that the police had chased these youth onto the roof. They claimed that the youth who died was beaten and then pushed, leading to his fall. However, the police had denied these accusations.

The family has not yet held the last rites of the deceased despite ten days having passed since the incident, demanding action against the erring policemen, alleging it was not an accidental death but a murder.

Also Read | 'Arvind Kejriwal Used Government Funds to Buy Mobiles Costing Up to INR 1.63 Lakh', Claims Delhi Minister Ashish Sood.

On Thursday, Charanjit Channi joined the protesting family of Ganesh Valmiki in Hisar. They have been holding a protest for the past ten days.

Channi demanded that a CBI probe be held in the incident to bring out the truth.

He alleged that the Dalit boy was brutally dragged and beaten to death by the police while several others were seriously injured.

"Instead of delivering justice, the BJP government has filed an FIR against his grieving family. For 11 days, they have been waiting to cremate his body. The anti-Dalit Haryana government remains silent and is protecting the culprits," Charanjit Channi said.

The family told him that they want "justice" to be done in the case.

Citing the Haryana Honourable Disposal of Dead Body, 2025 Act, those sitting on protest told him that the administration may go ahead and cremate the deceased.

Notably, under the law, no family member shall himself use or allow the dead body to be used or instigate or give consent to any other person or group of persons to use the body for remonstration of any kind.

Channi consoled them and assured that Rahul Gandhi and the entire Congress party stands behind them at this hour.

"I am surprised can there be such a government if poor people play music to celebrate birthdays at home, the entire mohallah is beaten and one life is lost. Government should register case against policemen. Inquiry should be held by the CBI," Channi told reporters later.

Meanwhile, police have said that when they had gone to the area to get the "loud music" being played stopped at around 11:30 pm, they were surrounded by a group of people, which also included some with known criminal background, who hurled abuses and later pelted them with stones.

Police said the cops were only performing their duty as loud music was being played on a speaker kept in the middle of the road which was disturbing everyone around and also violating the guidelines under the law.

Police said five cops were injured in the incident as they were attacked with sticks and stones.

Police said that statements of other injured youth who also sustained injury while jumping from roof were duly recorded while postmortem of the deceased youth was conducted by a board and duly videographed.

A case had been registered against several identified and unidentified people in connection with the incident and further investigations were on, police said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)