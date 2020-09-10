New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri held a virtual meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday to review the aviation infrastructure in the state.

"We reviewed the progress of the airports in Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Sonbhadra & the commencement of RCS-UDAN (flights) from Bareilly," Puri said on Twitter on Thursday night.

Also Read | Delhi: 9-Year-Old Deaf Girl Sexually Assaulted by 3 Juveniles in Mangolpuri.

Issues related to aviation infrastructure in Meerut and Sarsawa and increasing the number of flights from Hindon airport were also brought up, Puri stated.

Regional connectivity scheme UDAN was started by the Modi government in 2016 to start flights from unserved and underserved airports in the country at affordable prices.

Also Read | Antarvedi Temple Chariot Fire: CBI Probe Recommended by Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

About the meeting, Puri said, "I also took the opportunity to brief Hon'ble CM about Lucknow & Varanasi airports. @MoCA_GoI & @UPGovt have agreed to continue working closely to revamp aviation infrastructure in the state."

UP is a growth engine of India with seven operational airports in the state handling close to 10 million passengers per annum, he stated.

Senior officials of the Civil Aviation Ministry were also present during the virtual meeting with the UP CM on Thursday. http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you" Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)