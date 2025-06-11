Puri, Jun 11 (PTI) An 83-year-old servitor of the Jagannath temple in Puri was allegedly murdered on Wednesday, police said.

The body of Jagannath Dixit (83), who was a 'supakar' (cook) at the temple, was found in a pool of blood at Rabeni Choura in Gudiashahi, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Doctor Sexually Molests 16-Year-Old Girl During Medical Check-Up at Diamond Nursing Home in Govandi; Accused Arrested.

The incident happened amid tight security arrangements for the 'Snan Jatra' festival at the temple.

"Prima facie, it seems to be a case of murder. It could be due to personal enmity. We are probing the incident," SP Vinit Agarwal said.

Also Read | Reels Craze Leads to Domestic Dispute in Hapur: Woman Threatens to Leave Husband After Losing 2 Followers Due to Household Chores; UP Police Step In to Counsel Couple.

A CCTV footage showed a man leaving Dixit's body on the roadside, police said.

A person has been detained in the case, they said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)