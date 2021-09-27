Dehradun, Sep 27 (PTI) Purola MLA Rajkumar, who recently quit the Congress to join the BJP, on Monday resigned from the membership of the Uttarakhand Assembly.

The Congress was demanding his disqualification as a member of the House under the anti-defection law.

Also Read | AP ICET 2021 Result To Be Declared on September 30, Here's How Candidates Can Download Result Online at sche.ap.gov.in.

Announcing Rajkumar's resignation, Speaker Premchand Aggarwal said now that the MLA has resigned voluntarily, the question of his disqualification under the anti-defection law does not arise.

Rajkumar had won the Purola seat on a Congress ticket in 2017 but joined the BJP in the presence of senior party leaders in Delhi earlier this month.

Also Read | BJP Nominee S Selvaganapathy Elected to Rajya Sabha Seat from Puducherry without Contest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)