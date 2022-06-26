Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met people who had come from across the state to his official residence and assured them of prompt resolution of their problems, said officials on Sunday.

"Pushkar Singh Dhami listened to the problems of the people coming from different areas of the state at the Chief Minister's residence today and directed to send the problems to the concerned departments for their proper solution," read an official statement.

Chief Minister Dhami said that he should also be made aware of the action taken on public problems.

"It is the responsibility of the officials to resolve public problems promptly. It should be ensured that the problems of the people are resolved expeditiously," said Dhami

He stressed that it's the responsibility of the officers to ensure that the general public does not have to come to the Chief Minister again and again to solve their problems.

He also assured that the state government is determined to solve the problems of all with the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas. (ANI)

