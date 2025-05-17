Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Chancellor of JNTU Anantapur, S Abdul Nazeer, presided over the XIV Convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, held at the University Auditorium in Anantapur on Saturday.

Addressing the students, Governor Abdul Nazeer has said that the State government's plan to establish Quantum Valley, a quantum computing hub in Amaravati, as part of India's National Quantum Mission, will position the State as a leading centre for quantum technology research and development in India, an official statement said.

The Chancellor said that the concept of "Viksit Bharat" focuses on achieving economic prosperity, social inclusiveness, technological advancement, and sustainable development and envisions an India where every citizen has access to quality education, healthcare, employment opportunities, and a dignified life, the statement added.

To achieve this vision, several programmes like digital economy, renewable energy, start-ups, education, health, and skill development have been initiated with a participatory approach, encouraging citizens, students, youth, and all institutions to actively contribute towards this dream.

He further said that the Swarna Andhra 2047, the state's own vision aligns with the national mission of Viksit Bharat and the roadmap drawn up by the State government aims to achieve economic prosperity, technological advancement, social equality, and environmental sustainability by 2047.

Governor Abdul Nazeer congratulated the students who received gold medals, merit certificates and degrees in the Convocation.

Prof M R Madhav, Emeritus Professor (Retd.), IIT Kanpur, has participated as Chief Guest-cum-Orator and Dr. Satyanarayana Chava, founder & CEO of Laurus Labs Ltd, was conferred the Degree of Honoris Causa by the University.

Prof. H. Sudarsana Rao, Vice-Chancellor, read out the annual report of the University. Dr M Hari Jawaharlal, Secretary to Governor and other dignitaries attended the Convocation. (ANI)

