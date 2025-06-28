Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 28 (ANI): The train movement over the affected portion between KM 108/6-8, via Jatinga Lumpur-New Haflong in the Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section of Lumding division will be partially restored from Sunday.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, said that restoration efforts at the affected location are progressing rapidly to normalise train movement.

"Limited train operations are planned between 12:00 and 18:00 hours tomorrow (29.06.2025), with full-fledged train services expected to resume from Monday. Goods trains carrying petroleum products and food grains bound for the state of Tripura and the Barak Valley will be prioritised for movement over the section. Additionally, a POL wagon currently stranded at Guwahati and scheduled for unloading at Dharmanagar, Tripura, will be dispatched as soon as the track is cleared," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

He further said that, following the restoration, Train No. 13175 Sealdah-Silchar (Kanchenjunga Express), which commenced its journey on 28th June, 2025, will be the first passenger train to operate on its original route through the restored section.

"Subsequently, Train No. 13174 Sabroom-Sealdah (Kanchenjunga Express), starting its journey on 29th June, 2025, will also be routed through the section. To facilitate the movement of stranded passengers, a special train will run from Rangiya to Agartala on 29th June, 2025. It may be noted that the section between KM 108/6-8 in the Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section was severely affected by multiple earth slips triggered by heavy rainfall. Shri Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), visited the site to assess the ground situation, review restoration progress and encourage the field teams. He instructed that maximum manpower and machinery be deployed to accelerate the restoration efforts and ensure early resumption of train services on this vital hill section," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

On the other hand, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that, NHAI has improved diversions along the under-construction greenfield four-lane alignment near Haflong.

"From tomorrow, LMVs and ambulances will be allowed through this alternative route. A joint inspection by the DC and SP is scheduled today at 12:30 PM. Rail connectivity is also on track to be restored by 12:00 noon tomorrow. Work is progressing round-the-clock to meet this deadline. We are committed to restoring connectivity at the earliest," the Assam Chief Minister wrote on X. (ANI)

