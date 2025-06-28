New Delhi, June 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who is currently on a landmark Indian space mission, orbiting 400 kilometres above the Earth. The conversation, streamed live, reflected India's growing ambitions in space and the emotional connect between the nation and its first astronaut aboard an international space station.

“You may be far from us, but the hearts of 140 crore Indians beat with you,” said PM Modi, congratulating Shubhanshu for raising the nation’s pride globally. “Your name itself carries the word ‘Shubh’ (auspicious). And your journey symbolises the direction in which ‘New India’ is heading,” he said. PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Onboard International Space Station (Watch Videos).

PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

I had a wonderful conversation with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he shared his experiences from the International Space Station. Watch the special interaction! https://t.co/MoMR5ozRRA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2025

Responding with humility, Shubhanshu said, “This journey is not mine alone. It belongs to every Indian. When I was young, I never imagined becoming an astronaut, but under your leadership, this dream came true.” The young astronaut also lauded the rising development which the country is witnessing and said, “Today, what we are aiming at is now not far from reality. We need collective unity, and we need all the strength from our youth.”

He also shared the food which he had taken with him on this historic mission. In a lighter moment, PM Modi asked if he shared Indian food with fellow astronauts. “Yes, I brought some memories of India with me, gajar ka halwa, moong dal halwa, and aamras. I wanted my colleagues here to taste our rich culinary heritage,” Shubhanshu said with a smile. Shubhanshu Shukla Becomes First Indian To Enter International Space Station, Says ‘Privilege To Be Amongst Few To See Earth From This Vantage Point’ (Watch Video).

As PM Modi praised the astronaut’s “down-to-earth” nature despite being in zero gravity, Shubhanshu described the awe of seeing Earth from space. “From up here, there are no borders—just one planet, one humanity. India looks vast and unified. Borders vanish, and you realise Earth is our one shared home.”

Discussing scientific experiments that he will be conducting in this mission, Shubhanshu highlighted India's breakthrough research in zero gravity. “I’ve brought here seven new experiments conducted by Indian scientists. We’re testing how stem cell supplements may help delay muscle loss, something that could benefit the elderly back home. We’re also studying micro-algae for agricultural and health uses.”

PM Modi emphasised India's twin strengths of science and spirituality. “Does meditation help in space, too?” PM asked. To this, Shubhanshu confirmed, “Absolutely. Mindfulness keeps us centred amid extreme conditions.” When PM Modi asked Sudhanshu what message he would like to give to the youth, Shubhanshu replied: “Never stop trying. This journey proves that space is not the limit, it’s just the beginning.”

PM Modi emphasised by stating, “India is not just dreaming of a space station or moon landings, it is preparing to lead the next era of space exploration. Your journey will inspire generations.” When PM Modi asked him how his learnings could benefit India’s space mission, Shubhanshu replied, “I’ve been making records. All my experience in this mission is being absorbed, and I would feel proud to use and channelise this experience in India’s future space missions.”

