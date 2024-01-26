New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) A contingent of the Indian Army's Sikh Regiment led by Major Sarabjeet Singh marched down the Kartavya Path here during the 75th Republic Day parade on Friday.

The regiment was raised in 1846 from the remnants of the 'Sher-e-Punjab' Maharaja Ranjit Singh's army.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024 Celebrations Begin with PM Narendra Modi Paying Homage to Bravehearts at National War Memorial (Watch Video).

It had played key roles in the North-West Frontier Province (a province of British India) and several battles and campaigns in World War I such as Tofrek (1885), Saragarhi (1897), La Bassee (1914), Neuve Chapelle (1914-15) and Hai (1917).

After Independence, the Sikh regiment played a crucial role in Srinagar (1947), Tithwal (1948), Burki (1965), Raja (1965), Poonch (1971) and Parbat Ali (1971).

Also Read | Republic Day 2024 Celebrations in Arunachal Pradesh: ITBP Jawans Wave Tricolour, Raise ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ Slogans To Celebrate 75th R-Day at Peaks of Indo-China Border (Watch Videos).

So far, the regiment has been awarded 82 battle honours, 16 theatre honours, 10 Victoria Crosses, 21 Indian Orders of Merit, two Param Vir Chakras, three Ashoka Chakras, one Padma Vibhushan, two Padma Bhushans, 11 Param Vishishit Seva Medals, 14 Maha Vir Chakras, 12 Kirti Chakras and two Uttam Vishishit Seva Medals.

In addition, the regiment has also been awarded 72 Shaurya Chakras, one Padma Shree, 19 Ati Vishishit Seva Medals, eight Vir Chakras, nine Yudh Seva Medals, 293 Sena Medals, 61 Vishishit Seva Medals and seven Arjuna Awards.

After the Sikh regiment, the combined band of the Army Air Defence College and Centre, Dogra Regiment centre and the Indian Army Service Corps centre (North) marched down the Kartavya Path to the tune of 'Sare Jahan Se Acha, Hindustan Hamara'.

The combined band comprised 72 musicians and was led by Subedar M Rajesh of AAD College and Centre. He was assisted by Subedar Major Moti Lal of the Dogra Regiment centre and Naib Subedar Parabendra Singh of the ASC Centre (North).

It was followed by a contingent of the Kumaon Regiment led by Captain Chinmay Shekhar Tapaswi.

After Independence, it was the first regiment to see action in Jammu and Kashmir, where Major Somnath Sharma was martyred defending the Srinagar airfield at Badgam. He received the first Param Vir Chakra of the country posthumously.

The regiment that goes by the motto 'Parakramo Vijayate (valour triumphs)' has given three chiefs to the Indian Army and has won two Param Vir Chakras, four Ashok Chakras, 13 Maha Vir Chakras, 13 Kirti Chakras, 82 Vir Chakras, two Padama Bhushans and numerous other gallantry awards.

The next contingent was a combined band of 72 musicians from the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment Centre, Jat Regimental Centre and the Army Ordnance Corps Centre.

The band was led by Subedar Ajay Kumar N of the AOC Centre who was assisted by Subedar Major Raju Bhajantri of the Maratha Light Infantry regiment and Naib Subedar Kishan Pal Singh of the Jat Regimental Centre.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)