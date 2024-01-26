President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, January 26, unfurled the National Flag at Kartavya Path to mark Republic Day celebrations. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron at Kartavya Path for Republic Day celebrations. A 27-second video clip showed the Indian Prime Minister welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron with a warm hug for Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path. Republic Day 2024 Greeting: French President Emmanuel Macron Wishes ‘Dear Friend’ Narendra Modi, Indian People on 75th Gantantra Diwas (See Pic).

PM Modi Receives Droupadi Murmu and Emmanuel Macron

#WATCH | PM Modi receives President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron at Kartavya Path for Republic Day celebrations pic.twitter.com/DnHM29vtPi — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

