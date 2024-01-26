Republic Day 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls Tricolour on 75th Republic Day at Kartavya Path, Takes Ceremonial 21-Gun Salute (Watch Video)

President Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who is the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations were escorted by the President's Bodyguard- 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak'.

Agency News ANI| Jan 26, 2024 11:16 AM IST
A+
A-
Republic Day 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls Tricolour on 75th Republic Day at Kartavya Path, Takes Ceremonial 21-Gun Salute (Watch Video)
Screenshot of the video (Photo Credit- X/@ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 26: President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

President Murmu on her arrival at Kartavya Path was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the 21 Gun Salute was presented to the President. Republic Day 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag at Kartavya Path (Watch Video).

As per tradition, the National Flag was unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute given with indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns.

President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls the National Flag

President Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who is the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations were escorted by the President's Bodyguard- 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak'.

The President's Bodyguard is the seniormost Regiment of the Indian Army. This Republic Day is special for this elite Regiment as the 'Angrakshak' has completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773.

The two Presidents arrived at kartavya Path in the 'Traditional Buggy', a practice which made a comeback after a gap of 40 years.

The Commandant of the President's Bodyguard Colonel Amit Berwal, rode to the right of the President's Buggy, leading this elite body of horsemen. To the left of the President's Buggy is the Second-in-Command of the Regiment Lt Col Ramakant Yadav.

Four Mi-17 IV helicopters of the 105 Helicopter Unit showered flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path. This was followed by 'Aavaahan', a band performance by over 100 women artists playing various types of percussion instruments, symbolising Nari Shakti.

The Gun Salute was presented by the Ceremonial Battery of 871 Field Regiment (SHINGO) ex HQ 36 Artillery Brigade. The Ceremonial Battery is commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Vikas Kumar, SM.

The Gun position officer is Subedar (AIG) Anoop Singh. The 21 Gun Salute was given with 105 mm Indian Field Guns, the indigenous gun system on Kartavya Path.

21 Gun Salute is the highest military honour presented to the National Flag from the Kartavya path. The gun salute is synchronized with three simultaneous actions viz-a-viz, unfurling of the National Flag, Playing of the National Anthem by the Service bands and the national salute rendered by the President's Bodyguard.

Last year, for the first time, the 21 Gun Salute was given with 105 mm Indian Field Guns replacing the vintage 25-pounder gun.

The 21 Gun Salute is presented during Republic Day, Independence Day and visits of foreign Heads of State.

The President's Buggy is being led by Risaldar Sunder Singh Tanwar astride ARJUN. PM Narendra Modi Welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron With Warm Hug for Republic Day 2024 Celebrations at Kartavya Path (Watch Video).

The President's Bodyguard is a unique Airborne Cavalry Regiment' and distinct amongst all Regiments not only in India but also in the whole world, as it performs a multitude of roles.

It is the senior-most Cavalry Regiment carrying out mounted ceremonial duties for the President.

The ceremonial escort under the Commandant consisted of two divisions, one in front of the President's Buggy and one in the rear. The 'Nishaan Toli' carrying the National Flag and two Nishaans of the Regiment were in the centre.

The front division was commanded by the Risaldar Major Ajay Kumar. Immediately behind the President's Buggy was the Trumpeter on his grey steed Alexander followed by the Nishaan Toli.

The National Flag was carried by Risaldar Bhawani Singh, Nishaan of the President's Standard of Bodyguard, carried by Risaldar Kulbir Singh and the Regimental Standard was carried by Rajender Singh. The rear division was under the command of Risaldar Satnam Singh.

French President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest at this year's R-Day parade.

He is the fifth French leader to be the chief guest on Republic Day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
2024 Republic Day 26 January 2024 75th Gantantra Diwas 75th Republic Day 75th Republic Day 2024 Droupadi Murmu Festivals And Events France president Gantantra Diwas Gantantra Diwas 2024 Indian constitution National Flag President Droupadi Murmu Republic Day Republic Day 2024 Republic Day Parade
You might also like
Agency News ANI| Jan 26, 2024 11:16 AM IST
A+
A-
Republic Day 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls Tricolour on 75th Republic Day at Kartavya Path, Takes Ceremonial 21-Gun Salute (Watch Video)
Screenshot of the video (Photo Credit- X/@ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 26: President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

President Murmu on her arrival at Kartavya Path was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the 21 Gun Salute was presented to the President. Republic Day 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag at Kartavya Path (Watch Video).

As per tradition, the National Flag was unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute given with indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns.

President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls the National Flag

President Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who is the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations were escorted by the President's Bodyguard- 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak'.

The President's Bodyguard is the seniormost Regiment of the Indian Army. This Republic Day is special for this elite Regiment as the 'Angrakshak' has completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773.

The two Presidents arrived at kartavya Path in the 'Traditional Buggy', a practice which made a comeback after a gap of 40 years.

The Commandant of the President's Bodyguard Colonel Amit Berwal, rode to the right of the President's Buggy, leading this elite body of horsemen. To the left of the President's Buggy is the Second-in-Command of the Regiment Lt Col Ramakant Yadav.

Four Mi-17 IV helicopters of the 105 Helicopter Unit showered flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path. This was followed by 'Aavaahan', a band performance by over 100 women artists playing various types of percussion instruments, symbolising Nari Shakti.

The Gun Salute was presented by the Ceremonial Battery of 871 Field Regiment (SHINGO) ex HQ 36 Artillery Brigade. The Ceremonial Battery is commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Vikas Kumar, SM.

The Gun position officer is Subedar (AIG) Anoop Singh. The 21 Gun Salute was given with 105 mm Indian Field Guns, the indigenous gun system on Kartavya Path.

21 Gun Salute is the highest military honour presented to the National Flag from the Kartavya path. The gun salute is synchronized with three simultaneous actions viz-a-viz, unfurling of the National Flag, Playing of the National Anthem by the Service bands and the national salute rendered by the President's Bodyguard.

Last year, for the first time, the 21 Gun Salute was given with 105 mm Indian Field Guns replacing the vintage 25-pounder gun.

The 21 Gun Salute is presented during Republic Day, Independence Day and visits of foreign Heads of State.

The President's Buggy is being led by Risaldar Sunder Singh Tanwar astride ARJUN. PM Narendra Modi Welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron With Warm Hug for Republic Day 2024 Celebrations at Kartavya Path (Watch Video).

The President's Bodyguard is a unique Airborne Cavalry Regiment' and distinct amongst all Regiments not only in India but also in the whole world, as it performs a multitude of roles.

It is the senior-most Cavalry Regiment carrying out mounted ceremonial duties for the President.

The ceremonial escort under the Commandant consisted of two divisions, one in front of the President's Buggy and one in the rear. The 'Nishaan Toli' carrying the National Flag and two Nishaans of the Regiment were in the centre.

The front division was commanded by the Risaldar Major Ajay Kumar. Immediately behind the President's Buggy was the Trumpeter on his grey steed Alexander followed by the Nishaan Toli.

The National Flag was carried by Risaldar Bhawani Singh, Nishaan of the President's Standard of Bodyguard, carried by Risaldar Kulbir Singh and the Regimental Standard was carried by Rajender Singh. The rear division was under the command of Risaldar Satnam Singh.

French President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest at this year's R-Day parade.

He is the fifth French leader to be the chief guest on Republic Day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
2024 Republic Day 26 January 2024 75th Gantantra Diwas 75th Republic Day 75th Republic Day 2024 Droupadi Murmu Festivals And Events France president Gantantra Diwas Gantantra Diwas 2024 Indian constitution National Flag President Droupadi Murmu Republic Day Republic Day 2024 Republic Day Parade
You might also like
Republic Day 2024 Special: From Ben Kingsley’s Gandhi to Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham, Top 7 Bollywood Biopics That Celebrate the Extraordinary Lives of Freedom Fighters!
Bollywood

Republic Day 2024 Special: From Ben Kingsley’s Gandhi to Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham, Top 7 Bollywood Biopics That Celebrate the Extraordinary Lives of Freedom Fighters!
Republic Day 2024 Special: Mountaineer Virendra Sisodia From Lucknow To Hoist India's Tricolour and Shri Ram Temple Flag on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania Today (See Pic)
Festivals & Events

Republic Day 2024 Special: Mountaineer Virendra Sisodia From Lucknow To Hoist India's Tricolour and Shri Ram Temple Flag on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania Today (See Pic)
Happy Republic Day 2024 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Wallpapers and SMS for the 75th Republic Day of India
Festivals & Events

Happy Republic Day 2024 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Wallpapers and SMS for the 75th Republic Day of India
You might also like
Republic Day 2024 Special: From Ben Kingsley’s Gandhi to Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham, Top 7 Bollywood Biopics That Celebrate the Extraordinary Lives of Freedom Fighters!
Bollywood

Republic Day 2024 Special: From Ben Kingsley’s Gandhi to Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham, Top 7 Bollywood Biopics That Celebrate the Extraordinary Lives of Freedom Fighters!
Republic Day 2024 Special: Mountaineer Virendra Sisodia From Lucknow To Hoist India's Tricolour and Shri Ram Temple Flag on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania Today (See Pic)
Festivals & Events

Republic Day 2024 Special: Mountaineer Virendra Sisodia From Lucknow To Hoist India's Tricolour and Shri Ram Temple Flag on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania Today (See Pic)
Happy Republic Day 2024 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Wallpapers and SMS for the 75th Republic Day of India
Festivals & Events

Happy Republic Day 2024 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Wallpapers and SMS for the 75th Republic Day of India
President Droupadi Murmu Approves Gallantry Awards for 80 Armed Forces Personnel Ahead of 75th Republic Day
News

President Droupadi Murmu Approves Gallantry Awards for 80 Armed Forces Personnel Ahead of 75th Republic Day
President Droupadi Murmu Approves Gallantry Awards for 80 Armed Forces Personnel Ahead of 75th Republic Day
News

President Droupadi Murmu Approves Gallantry Awards for 80 Armed Forces Personnel Ahead of 75th Republic Day
Google Trends Google Trends
Animal
50K+ searches
Indian cricket team
20K+ searches
Score
20K+ searches
Chiranjeevi
10K+ searches
Griselda
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrency

Republic Day 2024: Kinetic Green Announces Kinetic E-Luna Pre-Booking Today at Rs 500; Know More Details

  • IND 212/3 in 48 Overs | India vs England Live Score Updates of 1st Test 2024 Day 2: KL Rahul Scores Half-Century in His 50th Test Match

  • Porn Star Jesse Jane, Boyfriend Found Dead At Her Oklahoma Home From Alleged Drug Overdose

  • Pallavaram DMK MLA E. Karunanithi's Son, Daughter-in-Law Arrested for Torturing Dalit Domestic Help

    • Read More
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Animal
    50K+ searches
    Indian cricket team
    20K+ searches
    Score
    20K+ searches
    Chiranjeevi
    10K+ searches
    Griselda
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot