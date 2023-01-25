Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on the eve of the country's 74th Republic Day, on Wednesday stressed the need to protect the values upheld by the Constitution for India to continue as a sovereign, secular and democratic republic.

Also Read | Government Buildings in Puducherry Illuminated on the Eve of #RepublicDay2023 – Latest Tweet by ANI.

In a message, he said it is the Constitution that determines and defines the essence of India, the world's largest democratic nation, with equal emphasis on its cultural diversities.

Also Read | Pathaan: BJP MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachaul Calls Deepika Padukone a 'Tukde-Tukde' Gang Member and Shah Rukh Khan 'PFI Agent'.

Freedom of expression, faith, religious beliefs and worship should be ensured to all citizens without any fail, he said, adding that our country should be showcased as a model place of democracy by ensuring the dignity of individuals and the unity and integrity of the nation.

"The values, upheld by the Constitution, are needed to be protected in order to retain India as a sovereign, egalitarian, secular and democratic republic and to ensure social, economic and political justice," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister also urged everyone to go forward by upholding secularism and democracy to realise these goals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)