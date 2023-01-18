New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Invitees to the 74th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path and those possessing digital tickets for seats at the venue will be able to avail "free metro ride" to the two stations near Raisina Hill on January 26, officials said on Wednesday.

This was shared in a presentation on the events to be held from January 23-31 as part of the Republic Day celebrations, made on Wednesday by defence ministry officials.

Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat metro stations are located near the Kartavya Path.

During the power point presentation, it was shared in one of the slides that "metro services will be operational on January 26".

"Invitees and ticket holders having valid invitation cards/admit cards/ticket along with a government-issued photo ID will be allowed to avail metro services free of cost and will exit at Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat metro stations for reaching their designated enclosures as decided," it said.

A senior official later told PTI that that Republic Day e-tickets booked online "will have a QR code" and these tickets can be shown at metro stations to "get a token for free ride to reach the stations near the venue".

Udyog Bhawan station falls on the Yellow Line while Central Secretariat station is an interchange facility between the Yellow Line and Violet Line.

A senior official of the DMRC when contacted, said, "we are awaiting orders".

This will be the first Republic Day celebrations hosted at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed to 'Kartavya Path' last year.

The Republic Day celebrations this year will take place on the revamped Central Vista avenue, and the government has put 32,000 tickets on sale online for the masses, defence ministry officials said.

For the first time, all official invites for the ceremonial event will be sent online, they said.

"This year, physical invitation cards for guests and spectators have been replaced by e-invitations. For this purpose, a dedicated portal amantran.mod.gov.in has been launched. Sale of tickets, admit cards, invitation cards and car parking labels are being issued online through this portal," the defence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This will ensure the whole process to be more secure and paperless and enable people from all parts of the country to attend this national event," it said. PTI KND

