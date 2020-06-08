India News | Rahul Conveys Condolences to Family of Sarpanch Killed by Terrorists

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has conveyed his condolences to the kin of Ajay Pandita, a party sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir who was killed by terrorists on Monday.

Gandhi said in a tweet that violence will never win.

Also Read | Pune Reports 202 New COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 8, 2020.

"My condolences to the family and friends of Ajay Pandita, who sacrificed his life for the democratic process in Kashmir. We stand with you in this time of grief. Violence will never win," he said.

Unidentified terrorists fired upon Pandita at Lokbawan in Anantnag. He later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. (ANI)

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Ajay Pandita, A Sarpanch From Anantnag District, Killed After Terrorists Opened Fire At Him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)