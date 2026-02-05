New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday held a courtesy meeting with former President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and Patna Sahib Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, H.S. Sarna.

In the meeting, concerns about irregularities and alleged corruption in the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and its educational institutions were raised, and a request was made to table them in Parliament. Rahul Gandhi took cognisance of the matter and assured justice.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, February 05, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

The Delhi Congress in a post on X informed of the meeting.

"Today, Leader of Opposition Shri @RahulGandhi ji met with former President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and Patna Sahib Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, Shri H.S. Sarna ji, for a courtesy meeting," the post read.

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk Detention: Supreme Court To Continue Hearing on Petition Challenging Climate Activist's Detention.

"During the meeting, a request was made to raise in Parliament the issues of irregularities and corruption currently taking place in the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and its educational institutions. Shri Rahul Gandhi ji took the matter seriously and assured that justice and transparency would be ensured," the post added.

Delhi Congress-in-charge, Qazi Nizamuddin and Delhi Congress President, Devendra Yadav, were also present in the meeting.

"On this occasion, Delhi Congress In-charge Shri @qazinizamuddin and Delhi Congress President Shri @devendrayadvinc were also present, the post concluded.

Meanwhile, a meeting of opposition parties has been called for this morning to discuss strategy for the parliamentary session amid repeated disruptions in the House, according to the sources.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 10 AM in Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's room in the Parliament building.

This comes after a standoff between the centre and the opposition which centres on Rahul Gandhi's attempt to cite Naravane's unpublished memoir on the 2020 China standoff in eastern Ladakh, which BJP leaders said violated House rules and risked demoralising the armed forces.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "scared" and avoiding Parliament, saying he does not want to face the truth on national security, as a major standoff erupted in the House over Gandhi's references to former Army Chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir on the 2020 China border crisis.

PM Modi was expected to reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha at 5 PM on Wednesday, but the House was adjourned till February 5, following repeated disruptions and uproar by Opposition members. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)