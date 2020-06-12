India News | Rahul Gandhi Has Parallel Information System in Place on China: BJP's Dig at Cong Leader

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) The BJP on Friday shared a 2017 tweet of Rahul Gandhi on his meeting with the then Chinese envoy to take a swipe at the Congress leader over his call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share in public details of the ongoing border row with China.

The party also hit out at Gandhi over his interaction with former diplomat Nicholas Burns, alleging that the Congress leader is tarnishing the image of the country and he should apologise.

"Rahul Gandhi is asking the Prime Minister to share in public facts about sensitive China border issues. I think Mr. Gandhi has a parallel information system in place. Did he not meet the Chinese envoy during the Doklam crisis? Denied it initially but accepted it after public outcry," BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Prasad shared a July, 2017 tweet of Gandhi in which the Congress leader said that he had met the Chinese envoy, the Bhutanese ambassador and Congress leaders from the Northeast as it was his job to be informed on critical issues.

The meeting had come during the Doklam row.

Gandhi has been questioning the government over the ongoing standoff between India and China at the border in eastern Ladakh and troops build-up on both sides.

The BJP also took on Gandhi for his interaction with Burns, who is now a professor at Harvard University, in which he has drawn parallel between the divisions among African, Americans, Mexicans and other people in the United States, and among Hindus , Muslims and Sikhs in India.

Such a comparison is condemnable and inappropriate, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said. It shows Gandhi doesn't have any understanding of India, its values and culture, he said.

"Making such remarks during an interaction with an American citizen is unacceptable. Rahul Gandhi is tarnishing the image of the country. He should apologise to the nation," Hussain said.

The BJP spokesperson said India is the largest democracy with communal harmony among all religions and is an example of unity in diversity in the world.

