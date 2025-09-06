New Delhi, September 6: Launching a scathing attack on RJD and Congress, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday asserted that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is not backing RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's name for the post of Chief Minister here in Bihar. Speaking to ANI, Union Minister said, "Rahul Gandhi, who himself is a 'Pappu', made Tejashwi Yadav a 'Super Pappu'. Lalu Yadav's dream of making his son the Chief Minister has been shattered by Rahul Gandhi. Tejashwi Yadav is hell bent on making Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister by doing chamchagiri, but Rahul Gandhi did not even name him once (for the CM position)."

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the Union Minister Giriraj Singh claimed that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) report has "exposed both leaders" and ended their political ambitions in Bihar. 'This Is Outright Murder': Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav After 2 Newborn Babies Die of Rat Bites at Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital in Indore.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh says, "SIR has exposed the faces of both (Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav)...Lalu Yadav's dream of making his son the Chief Minister has been shattered by Rahul Gandhi... Rahul Gandhi did not recommend his (Tejashwi Yadav's) name even…

Giriraj Singh also criticised Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav for allegedly insulting Bihar and its people, inviting other leaders like Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to further denigrate Biharis and Hindus in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra.'

The 16-day Voter Adhikar Yatra organised under the leadership of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi concluded in Patna on September 1. The main agenda of the yatra was to oppose the Special Intensive Revision being conducted by the Election Commission of India in Bihar and also to justify the recent "vote chori" allegations made by Rahul Gandhi on ECI. Tejashwi Yadav Turns Reel Star on Patna’s Marine Drive, Grooves to Bhojpuri Beats and Hrithik Roshan Steps With Youth After 16-Day Voter Adhikar Yatra (Watch Video).

As the Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held later this year, in October or November, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday slammed the NDA-led government of Bihar over the lack of development in the state.

Speaking with reporters, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Crime and corruption have increased. This is the situation of Bihar. See the condition of education, irrigation, and healthcare. Bihar is the worst when it comes to per capita income and per capita investment. Bihar is in last place in terms of Farmers' income. There is no industry, no business." Tejashwi Yadav's remarks come as the state braces for the Assembly elections likely to be held in the latter part of the year.

