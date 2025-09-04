Today, September 4, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav over the death newborn babies due to rat bites in Indore. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rahul Gandhi called the incident an "outright murder". "This incident is so horrific, inhuman, and insensitive that even hearing about it sends shivers down the spine," his post read. He slammed PM Narendra Modi and Mohan Yadav for "government negligence" and said they should "hang their heads in shame". The Congress leader further said a child was snatched from a mother's lap, simply because the government failed to fulfill its most basic responsibility. According to a report in PTI, rats bit the fingers of one newborn in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital. Later, the rodents bit the head and shoulder of another child at the facility. One of the infants died on Tuesday, September 3, with the hospital saying that pneumonia was the cause of her death. On the other hand, the other infant passed away on Wednesday, September 3 post which, the hospital's administration claimed that blood infection and not a rat bite was the cause of death. Rat Menace at MY Hospital: Second Newborn Bitten by Rats Dies at Indore Hospital in Madhya Pradesh.

Death of 2 Newborn Babies in Indore Is Outright Murder, Says Rahul Gandhi

इंदौर में मध्य प्रदेश के सबसे बड़े सरकारी अस्पताल में दो नवजात शिशुओं की चूहों के काटने से मौत - यह कोई दुर्घटना नहीं, यह सीधी-सीधी हत्या है। यह घटना इतनी भयावह, अमानवीय और असंवेदनशील है कि इसे सुनकर भी रूह कांप जाए। एक मां की गोद से उसका बच्चा छिन गया, सिर्फ इसलिए क्योंकि सरकार… pic.twitter.com/4u1IBzobay — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 4, 2025

