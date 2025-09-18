Begusarai (Bihar) [India], September 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that the latter conducted the Voter Adhikar Yatra with an aim to raise a voice for the Bangladeshi infiltrators whose names were getting struck in the Special Intensive Revision in Bihar.

Addressing a rally in Begusarai, Amit Shah said Rahul Gandhi only cares about "infiltrators from Bangladesh" and has no interest in the development of the youth of Bihar.

Also Read | 'Not Just Election Commission, They Are Insulting People's Mandate': BJP, JDU Slam Rahul Gandhi Over Fresh 'Vote Theft' Charges.

"Rahul Baba had come here. He had organised a yatra. The yatra he had organised was to save the infiltrators. Should these infiltrators be on our voter list? Should these infiltrators receive our rations meant for the poor? Should these infiltrators receive employment? Should they receive medical treatment worth up to five lakh rupees? This Rahul Gandhi doesn't care about the poor of Bihar, the youth of Bihar. He cares about infiltrators from Bangladesh," the Home Minister said.

He also claimed that RJD and Congress are worried as their vote bank has been dented in the SIR after the removal of infiltrators from the voting list.

Also Read | Groww IPO Update: India’s Largest Retail Stockbroker Files Updated Draft Papers for INR 7,000 Crore Initial Public Offering; 4 Promoters To Sell 1 Million Shares Each.

"Under Modi's leadership, we will work to expel infiltrators from Bihar, one by one. SIR is a thorough revision to free the voter list from the pollution of infiltrators. The votes of the infiltrators have been cut. We all know that these infiltrators are Lalu and Rahul's vote bank. Lalu Prasad and company are not concerned about the poor of Bihar," he said.

Continuing the attack on the RJD, Amit Shah said that Lalu Prasad Yadav wants to distribute the benefits of government schemes to the infiltrators living in the state.

"Who is providing free rations to millions of people in Bihar? Who provided toilets to millions of people in Bihar? Who brought electricity to the homes of millions of people in Bihar? Lalu Prasad Yadav wants to distribute all this among the infiltrators. Lalu Yadav, don't worry. We, the BJP workers, entered the fray this time with a resolve that this time our majority will be such that Tejashwi Yadav won't even dare to contest the next election. We have to fight the elections with this enthusiasm and passion," he said.

Highlighting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi never took a vacation in his entire period of governance, Amit Shah said, "Yesterday was Modi ji's birthday. I have been working with him for more than 24 years. There hasn't been a single day in these 24 years when Modi ji has taken a break or vacation. He is dedicated to serving the people of the country 365 days a year, while some leaders immediately leave for a foreign tour within 6 months."

"On the other hand, there is Narendra Modi ji, who has always put the country before himself. The victory in Bihar is a very important victory," Home Minister added as he appealed to the voters to vote for NDA in the upcoming Assembly polls.

In a similar attack on Congress, Amit Shah lambasted Rahul Gandhi in Rohtas.

Interacting with BJP workers in Rohtas, the Union Minister accused the Congress party of ignoring development issues and instead working to protect "illegal infiltrators" from Bangladesh.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said, "They (Congress) spread a false narrative every time. Rahul Gandhi did a Yatra. The topic of his yatra was not vote theft. The topic was not good education, employment, electricity, or roads. The topic of the tour was saving the infiltrators who have come from Bangladesh. Have any of you lost their votes? This was Rahul Gandhi's 'Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra'."

Questioning the relevance of the Congress's yatra, Shah asked, "Should infiltrators have the right to vote or free rations? Should infiltrators get jobs, houses, treatment up to 5 lakh rupees?... Instead of our youth, this Rahul Baba and company are giving jobs to vote bank infiltrators."

He urged BJP workers to spread awareness about the alleged risks if Congress came to power, saying, "It is our responsibility to go to every house and tell them that if their government is formed even by mistake, then there will be only infiltrators in every district of Bihar."

The remarks came as both the BJP and Congress intensified their campaigns in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections later in October or November.

Rahul Gandhi's 15-day-long Voter Adhikar Yatra concluded on September 1. Several INDIA bloc leaders shared the stage with Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition in a show of strength.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the Election Commission of India for allegedly "not cooperating" with the voter fraud investigation opened up by the Karnataka Crime Investigation Department (Karnataka CID) in the Aland assembly segment in the Kalaburagi district.

The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha has claimed that the investigation into the alleged fraud has been stalled for over 2 years as the poll body is not replying to the letters sent by the CID, calling it "proof" that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is "protecting vote chors (vote thieves).

Alleging that the ECI is aware of people who are fraudulently changing the voter lists, he added, "Last letter was sent on September (2025), a few days ago. No reply. This is the proof that Gyanesh Kumar is protecting vote chors. But who are these people? Who is using software, in a centralised manner, deleting the votes of people? Election Commission, Gyanesh Kumar knows who they are."

Rahul Gandhi has said during the press conference that there is a "group of people" who are systematically targeting certain voters who vote for the Opposition parties, and who primarily belong to the OBC, Dalit, and marginalised communities.

"In election after election, someone, some group of people, have been systematically targeting voters for deletions across India. Different communities, mainly those who are voting for the opposition, Dalits, OBCs, adivasis, and minorities, are specifically targeted who vote for the Opposition. We had heard this many times, and now we found 100 per cent proof of it. I am not going to say anything on this stage that is not backed up by 100 per cent proof," he said.

Talking about the Aland constituency in Karnataka, the Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition claimed that there was an attempt to fraudulently delete around 6 thousand votes by unknown people using software. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)