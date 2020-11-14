New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, on his 131st birth anniversary.

The Congress leader paid floral tribute to his great grandfather at Shantivan here.

Also Read | Arjun Rampal Questioned by NCB For Seven Hours, Says He Has ‘Nothing to Do with Drugs’.

Nehru became the prime minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country. In India, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to Jawaharlal Nehru.

The former prime minister was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children. After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day in India.

Also Read | Happy Diwali 2020 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Congress, Other Leaders Greet People on Deepavali.

On this day, a number of activities are organised for students in schools nationwide such as games, competitions, and so on, while government bodies pay tributes to the late prime minister and organise commemorative events on this day.

Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)