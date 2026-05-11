India News | Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre over NEET Paper Leak, Says 'future of 22 Lakh Children Shattered'

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Central government over the irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, claiming that the prestigious medical entrance test has been turned into an "auction" where the futures of millions of students are being sold in the "marketplace."

Gandhi highlighted a recurring pattern of paper leaks over the past decade, claiming 89 paper leaks, 48 re-exams.

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In an X post, a Congress leader said, "I heard the news about the NEET 2026 paper leak. It's not an exam anymore--NEET is now an auction. Many questions were being sold on WhatsApp 42 hours before the exam. Over 22 lakh children studied through sleepless nights all year, burning the midnight oil, and in one night, their future was openly auctioned off in the marketplace. This isn't the first time. In 10 years, 89 paper leaks--48 re-exams. Every time, the same promises, and then the same silence."

Rahul Gandhi further alleged that the current administration poses the "greatest threat" to the dreams of the Indian youth.

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"Modi ji, when you pass the bill for every failure onto the public, the future of the poor's children gets included in that very bill. The trust of 22 lakh children has been shattered. And no one poses a greater threat to the dreams of India's youth than the Modi government. I stand with India's youth. This is an incredibly difficult time--I know. But this system won't stay like this. Together, we'll change it," he added.

Congress MP Priyanka Vadra Gandhi also took to X to highlight the plight of parents and students, questioning the effectiveness of the anti-paper leak laws passed by the Parliament.

"Once again, reports are surfacing about large-scale irregularities in the NEET UG exam. The rampant corruption in exams over the past several years under BJP rule is robbing the country's youth of their future. This time too, the future of nearly 23 lakh students has been tampered with," she stated.

Emphasising the struggle of aspirants, she added, "Children toil with all their might for exams like NEET. Parents stake everything they have so that their children's future can be secured. But every exam falls prey to corruption. What's the use of the so-called stringent law brought in Parliament against paper leaks if the same corruption continues on the ground?"

Priyanka Gandhi further asserted that the Prime Minister is "accountable" to the nation's youth, asking, "How long will this cycle of ruining the youth's future go on?"

The reactions came amid an ongoing investigation by the Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group (SOG) into allegations of malpractice related to NEET.

According to officials, a "guess paper" containing around 410 questions is under scrutiny. Authorities are examining claims that nearly 120 questions from this set matched the Chemistry section of the actual examination.

Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Vishal Bansal said the document had reportedly been in circulation among students weeks before the exam. However, he clarified that the investigation is still at an early stage and no arrests have been made so far.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday stated the alleged irregularities linked to the NEET (UG) 2026 examination, following action initiated by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG).

In a post on X, NTA said that the exam of May 3 was conducted under "full security protocol" across all centres.

NTA stated that the question papers were transported in GPS-tracked vehicles bearing unique, traceable watermark identifiers. Examination halls operated under AI-assisted CCTV monitoring from a central control room, with biometric verification of every candidate and 5G jammers in operation.

The agency said it received inputs on alleged malpractice on May 7, which were forwarded to central agencies for verification on May 8. It added that the matter is under investigation.

"NTA will not pre-judge the inquiry... whatever the agencies determine will be disclosed as per procedure," the statement said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)