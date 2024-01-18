Tuli (Nagaland) [India], January 18 (ANI): The fifth day of Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed on Thursday from Nagaland's Tuli to Jorhat in Assam. Rahul Gandhi while addressing the people said that perhaps the most corrupt government in India runs in Assam.

A flag handover ceremony was held just before the Yatra in Sivasagar in Assam.

"BJP-RSS are doing injustice in the country and every state. Be it economic injustice, social injustice or political injustice. There is an atmosphere of civil war in Manipur and till date PM Modi has not visited the state. The Prime Minister had made big promises in Nagaland. He signed the framework agreement nine years ago. People of Nagaland are today asking what happened to that agreement," Rahul Gandhi said.

"Similar things are happening in Assam also. Perhaps the most corrupt government of India runs in Assam. We got a very good response in Nagaland and I hope we get the same in Assam also. We are repeating the history of Assam again. Shankar Dev ji had shown you the path, had worked to connect everyone. Similarly, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is going on," he added.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi told ANI that there is a frustration among the people which Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and Rahul Gandhi have been quite capable of removing.

"This journey has become a journey of enthusiasm and courage for the people of Assam because the people here are troubled. People are waiting to see when Rahul Gandhi will come here. This is a historical journey. Our Party believes in the Constitution of India. Today BJP considers itself more knowledgeable than Shankaracharyas. There is a lot of ego in them," he said.

Congress on its official handle on X said that the Yatra will continue until we get the right to justice.

"Today is the fifth day of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. The public is moving forward united with us in this 'Nyya Yatra' against the 'injustice' spread in the country. This journey will continue... until we get the right to justice," the Congress posted on X.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra commenced from Manipur's Thoubal on January 14.

The yatra will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, traversing through 110 districts. (ANI)

