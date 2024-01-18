New Delhi, January 18: On Tuesday, January 16, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) declared that the Aadhaar card will no longer be accepted as proof of date of birth. Following a decision from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the EPFO, which is part of the Ministry of Labour and Employment in the Government of India, notified the public that the Aadhaar Card is no longer an acceptable document for the date of birth.

According to UIDAI's Directive (Circular No. 08 of 2023), the organisation noticed that a number of beneficiaries were using Aadhaar as identification. Despite being a unique identity, the Aadhaar Act of 2016 did not recognise Aadhaar as proof of date of birth. PF Withdrawal: Know Step-by-Step Guide To Withdraw EPFO Money Using Umang App.

Aadhaar offered identification verification, not evidence of birth, as the UIDAI made clear. The EPFO withdrew Aadhaar from the list of eligible papers for changing the date of birth in accordance with an instruction from UIDAI. The circular made clear that the removal of Aadhaar was related to Table-B of Annexure-1 of the Joint Declaration SOP that was previously published. The Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC) also gave his consent to the decision. EPFO Issues Order To Block Higher Pension for Those Retired Before September 2014, Decision Sparks Row.

Date of Birth proof valid for EPFO

The Registrar of Births and Deaths' birth certificate A grade report from a university or recognised government board School Transfer Certificate (TC), School Leaving Certificate (SLC), and SSC certificate with name and birthdate Certificate derived from service documentation PAN card Order for Central/State Pension Payment An official government-issued certificate of domicile A medical certificate granted by a civil surgeon following a member's medical examination, backed by an oath taken by the member and properly validated by a competent court. To comply with the amended requirements, Internal System Division (ISD) was instructed to make the appropriate changes to the application software. In accordance with the UIDAI's order and the law regarding Aadhaar's limits, EPFO removed Aadhaar as verification of date of birth. Members of EPFO and organisations that handle date of birth adjustments were cautioned about this modification.

