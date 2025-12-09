New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): The lower house of Parliament is set to take up the issue of election reforms for discussion. This will include a discussion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise initiated by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in various states.

The opposition parties have been demanding a debate on SIR for months, with Congress alleging discrepancies in the voter list.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha is likely to open the discussion in the Lok Sabha today. The Lok Sabha LoP has been a vocal critic of SIR alleging that the government is using the process to delete genuine voters.

On November 23 Rahul Gandhi said, "Under the guise of SIR, chaos has been unleashed across the country - the result? In three weeks, 16 BLOs have lost their lives. Heart attacks, stress, suicides - SIR is no reform, it's an imposed tyranny. The ECI has created such a system where citizens have to flip through thousands of scanned pages of a 22-year-old voter list just to find themselves. The intent is clear - the right voters get exhausted and give up, and vote theft continues unabated. India builds cutting-edge software for the world, yet India's Election Commission is still stuck on erecting a jungle of paper. If the intent were pure, the list would be digital, searchable, and machine-readable - and the ECI would take adequate time to focus on transparency and accountability, instead of blindly pushing work in a 30-day frenzy. SIR is a calculated ploy - where citizens are being harassed and the deaths of BLOs from unnecessary pressure are dismissed as "collateral damage." This is not a failure, it's a conspiracy - a sacrifice of democracy to protect those in power."

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi is expected to further sharpen his attack even as the Government readies to respond with its counter. A total of 10 hours has been earmarked for the entire discussion in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, on the list of business for the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Radha Mohan Singh and Virendra Singh will present four reports of the Standing Committee on Defence on action taken by the government on the observations/recommendations contained in various other reports on demands for grants of the Ministry of Defence for the year 2025-26.

United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) MP Joyanta Basumatary and BJP MP Rodmal Nagar will law the Final Action Taken statements of the Standing Committee on Water Resources on various issues, including "'Review of Upper Yamuna River Cleaning Projects upto Delhi and River Bed Management in Delhi' and 'Demands for Grants (2024-25)' of the Ministry of Jal Shakti".

The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha commenced on Monday, December 1, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament. The session will conclude on December 19. (ANI)

