New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a meeting with senior party leaders of Haryana on March 25 to discuss programmes and strategies as part of preparations for assembly polls in 2024, sources said.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, AICC in-charge of state Vivek Bansal, party general secretary Randeep Surjewala, state party chief Kumari Selja, party MP Deepender Hooda and party leader Captain Ajay Yadav will be among those present in the meeting, the sources said.

Also Read | World TB Day 2022: Face Masks Best Suited To Check Spread of Tuberculosis, Say Doctors.

They said senior leaders from the state have been called to the meeting to discuss and formulate strategies for the assembly polls. The Congress has lost two consecutive assembly polls in Haryana and fared poorly in the Lok Sabha polls also.

Having faced drubbing in assembly polls in five states, the Congress is keen to start preparing early for the forthcoming polls.

Also Read | Aircel-Maxis Case: Delhi Court Grants Regular Bail to P Chidambaram, His Son Karti Chidambaram.

At the meeting of Congress Working Committee meeting (CWC) held to review the party's performance in the assembly polls, some leaders are believed to have emphasised that changes in the organisation should be made at least one year ahead of elections.

A meeting of Congress leaders from Haryana was also held at 15, Gurdwara Rakabganj Road earlier this month. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)