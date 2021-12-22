New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Kerala on a two-day visit commencing on Wednesday during which he will also visit his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad.

At 10 am, Rahul Gandhi will attend the remembrance meeting of C Moinkutty, an Ex-MLA in Parish Hall, Engapuzha, Kozhikode.

Thereafter, at 11 am, Gandhi will flag off Rahul Brigade's Ambulance at Engapuzha, Kozhikode.

The Congress MP from Wayanad will travel to his own constituency at 3 pm and inaugurate the office of an MLA, T Siddique from Kalpetta LAC, Wayanad.

After the office inauguration, Gandhi will also inaugurate Achoor (Athimoola) - Chathoth Road under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana at Pozhuthana, Wayanad at 4 pm. (ANI)

