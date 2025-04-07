New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi vowed to increase the reservation limit in Congress-ruled Telangana following the outcomes of the caste survey in the state.

In a post on X, Gandhi said that the entire system of development is set to change in Telangana folowing the increase the reservation limit and affirmed his intention to implement the same model across the country.

"Our government conducted a caste survey in Telangana and as soon as the entire truth came out, we increased the reservation limit," he said.

"Now the entire system of development is going to change there - we want to do the same across the country," the former Congress President added.

He further vowed to get away with the 50 per cent cap on reservation. "I have told Modiji in the Lok Sabha that if you do not demolish the fake wall of 50 per cent on reservation, we will break it and throw it away," Gandhi said.

Earlier in the day, addressing the Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan in Patna, Gandhi said that the Congress will demolish the "fake barrier" of the 50 per cent cap on reservations.

"People say that the Constitution was draughted in 1947. However, I believe that this Constitution is thousands of years old, and it includes thoughts of Ambedkar ji, Phule ji, Gandhi ji, Nehru ji, Guru Nanak ji and Kabir. The Constitution contains the thoughts of those whom India respects," he added.

He further remembered former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi and said that they both loved truth.

"I was asked a question about what your great-grandfather Nehru ji was like and what you learnt from him. In the room where I was sitting, there was a picture of not only Nehru ji but also Mahatma Gandhi ji. Looking at that picture, only one thought came to my mind: that both these people loved the truth," the Lok Sabha LoP said. (ANI)

