Kalyan, April 7: In a shocking incident, a history-sheeter allegedly killed a 60-year-old woman in Kalyan after entering her home under the pretext of asking for water. The accused, identified as Chand Sheikh alias Akbar, reportedly turned up the TV volume before strangling the woman and fleeing with her gold jewelry. The brutal murder, which took place on March 20, left the neighbourhood in disbelief. He was arrested two weeks later following a detailed investigation.

According to a Times of India report, the police investigation initially focused on the victim’s neighbour after the family expressed suspicion. The neighbour had a history of quarrels with the deceased, which led to his initial arrest. However, the police soon determined that there was no substantial evidence linking him to the crime. The investigation continued, and the officers' suspicion shifted towards a more familiar suspect, Chand Sheikh, who had lived nearby before being released from jail after serving time for another murder. Maharashtra Shocker: Babasaheb Manohare, Commissioner of Latur Municipal Corporation, Shoots Himself in Suicide Bid; Condition Critical.

Sheikh’s previous criminal history played a crucial role in the investigation. In 2014, he had been convicted for the murder of another woman in Kalyan, where he worked as a gas cylinder delivery boy. After serving time, he was released from jail eight months ago for "good behaviour." According to police officials, Sheikh had been struggling to find work since his release and had even considered starting a business of making momos to sustain himself. It was during this period of financial distress that he allegedly planned the murder of Ranjana Patekar. Maharashtra Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Kills Woman With Stone After She Tosses His Phone Into Water.

The police were able to connect Sheikh to the crime through his familiarity with the area and his proximity to the victim’s home. After multiple interrogations, including questioning over 25 individuals, the authorities apprehended him. Sheikh confessed to the crime, explaining that his motive was financial gain. The police later recovered the stolen gold jewellery from the accused, confirming his involvement in the brutal murder.

