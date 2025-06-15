New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid tributes to the Indian soldiers who were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley five years ago and said their indomitable courage will always remain alive in the heart of every Indian.

"Five years ago today, our brave soldiers sacrificed their all while protecting the country's border in the Galwan Valley," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said in a post on X in Hindi.

Their bravery, sacrifice and indomitable courage will always remain alive in the heart of every Indian, he said.

"Salute to these true sons of Mother India. Jai Hind," Gandhi said.

Twenty Indian Army soldiers laid down their lives in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

