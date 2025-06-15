Panaji, June 15: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday, June 13, reassured traditional taxi operators that app-based cab giants Ola and Uber will not be allowed to operate in the state, even as the government evaluates public feedback on its newly proposed Goa Transport Aggregator Guidelines, 2025.

The statement came after mounting protests from taxi unions across the state, who fear the draft guidelines could pave the way for private transport aggregators, jeopardising the livelihood of thousands of local drivers, Times of India reported. App-based Platforms Power One-third of Goa's Taxi Fleet.

Speaking after a meeting with Mandrem MLA Jit Arolkar and Calangute MLA Michael Lobo, Sawant clarified, “These are only guidelines for aggregators. Ola and Uber are not coming to Goa. We will put a structured system in place by taking all stakeholders — taxi operators, hoteliers, and MLAs — into confidence.”

The draft guidelines, released last month by the transport department, propose a framework to regulate app-based taxi and bike services, including licensing fees, fare structures, and incentives. The government has invited objections and suggestions from the public before notifying the final version. Goa Horror: 3 Minor Girls, Invited to Calangute Hotel for Eid Ul Azha Celebration, Raped by 2 ‘Friends’; Police Arrest Both Accused and Hotel Owner.

Hundreds of taxi operators submitted their written objections to the draft last week, staging a demonstration outside the transport department in Panaji. MLA Jit Arolkar said the delegation met the Chief Minister to convey fears that the entry of national app-based operators could dismantle the local taxi ecosystem. “The CM has assured us that such aggregators will not be allowed. But at the same time, fare uniformity and digitisation are necessary,” he said.

Echoing these sentiments, Michael Lobo demanded that the guidelines be kept in abeyance until a comprehensive, operator-friendly system is developed. “There should be no rate disputes. Tourists must get a transparent fare system. The taxi business must remain with Goans,” he stated.

