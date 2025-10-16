Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 16 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday Inaugurated new platforms, platform upgrades and extensions, and an integrated passenger information system at 65 small and medium stations in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Printed blanket covers were also launched for all AC class passengers of the Jaipur-Asarwa Express.

While speaking with the media, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Today, a new initiative has been started in the railways, which is an attempt to bring a major change in the lives of passengers. The use of blankets in the railway system has always been there, but there has always been a doubt regarding the blankets, and to eliminate that, the arrangement of blanket covers has been started in one train as a pilot program from Jaipur Railway Station."

He stated, "If this experiment is successful, it will be extended across the country, at the same time, facilities should also be increased at small stations, especially the height of the platform, signboards, information systems."

"These upgrades are being implemented across various divisions in Rajasthan, including Jodhpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, and Bikaner, even at stations where such improvements were previously unheard of. The development of major stations like Jaipur is also progressing rapidly.", he said.

Furthermore, "a pilot project using Sanganeri print fabric, selected for its durability and easy washing, has been initiated, with plans to incorporate traditional prints from different states across the railway system based on experimental results," he stated

Minister Ashwini Vaishnav's also delivered a speech and said, "Recently, I met the CEO of a South Korean company, who greeted me with "Ram Ram" as soon as he arrived. I felt that India's dominance has increased and is being promoted.

He said, "Our goal is to provide facilities through development in the railways. Prime Minister Narendra Modi works with the thought of how our development work will bring about change among low-income families and middle-class people."

"There are 84 such stations, whose names are rarely mentioned. I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reaching here after many struggles in my life. I consider him a role model. India once had a name. Our goal is to restore its glory. We should all work together for development," he said.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari said that, "when he was an MLA, Khatipura Railway Station was in his constituency. No one could have imagined that Khatipura Railway Station would be completely transformed. Not only Khatipura, but all railway stations in Jaipur are now in excellent condition. This is Modi's era; all projects have been reversed."

BJP JaipurMP Manju Sharma said that Jaipur Railway Station is now incomprehensible. I realize that this is the Jaipur railway station. In the future, passengers will experience amenities there, making you feel like you've arrived in London or America. All this has been possible thanks to the vision of Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Many dignitaries were participated in the event, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, Jaipur MP Manju Sharma and other government officials. (ANI)

