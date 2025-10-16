Is X Shutting Down Its Creator Monetisation Programme Because It Caused More Harm Than Benefit? Elon Musk’s Platform Calls Claim ‘Fake News’

Bastrop, 16 October: A post has been going viral suggesting that Elon Musk's X would discontinue its creator monetisation programme. The X Creator Revenue Sharing programme, launched in July 2023, was designed to encourage creators on X to post high-quality content and earn monetary benefits. By posting engaging content, creators can earn money while keeping the platform thriving with information.

However, the post was shared by a user, 'R A W S A L E R T S' (@rawsalerts), known for posting accurate news on real-time weather alerts, politics, and other areas. It claimed that an X executive "reportedly" suggested Elon Musk's platform could end the creator monetisation programme, stating it did more harm than good to the platform and community. The post has around 4.1 million views on X and nearly 13,000 likes. R A W S A L E R T S shared the post with the #BREAKING hashtag. Did Fishermen Really Catch a Strange Alien-Like Creature Near Australia’s Gold Coast? Fact Check Confirms Video Is AI-Generated.

Fake Viral Post About X Discontinuing Its Creators Monetisation Programme

Fake News Post About X Ending Creator Revenue Sharing Programme (Photo Credits: X/@rawsalerts)

'Fake News', X Denies Ending Creator Revenue Sharing Programme

X Denies Discontinuing Its Creators Revenue Programme

The X post by R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) sounded believable to many, as the account has a history of posting accurate news and real-time updates on groundbreaking events. The breaking news account, powered by Polymarket, the world's largest prediction market, has 1.2 million followers. It divided users into two categories – believers and disbelievers. Many users responded, calling it the most logical news that made sense. However, others disagreed and said it was a "clickbait farm." Reliance Diwali 2025 Gift Package Has iPhone for Employees? Viral Videos Are Misleading, Here’s What Mukesh Ambani-Led Company Is Gifting to Staff in Jio and Other Verticals.

In conclusion, X Creator Revenue Sharing is here to stay, as the official X Creators handle denied the news on the platform. The post spread to millions of users, making them believe that X was ending its monetisation programme in the future; however, it turned out to be fake news.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy

Fact check

Claim : X will end its creators creators monetisation programme as it caused more harm than good for community. Conclusion : X labelled the viral post claiming end of X monetisation programme as 'fake news'. Full of Trash Clean

