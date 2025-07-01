Jammu, Jul 1 (PTI) Railway authorities have collected Rs 3.4 crore from fines imposed on violators and illegal passengers travelling on trains in the Jammu Division during June, officials said.

The Jammu Division of the Northern Railway launched a campaign against irregular travel, illegal vending, littering and smoking on trains.

"During the ticket checking campaign in June by the checking staff and Chief Ticket Inspectors of the division, 5,462 cases of irregular travel by passengers were detected. A fine amount of Rs 3.4 crore was recovered from them," Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Railway Division, Uchit Singhal said here.

He said surprise ticket checking campaigns are also conducted regularly by railway officials to prevent the unauthorised entry of passengers on trains.

"Passengers are advised to travel on trains with valid tickets. Under this, regular inspections are carried out to keep all the railway stations of the division clean and to prevent the general public from spreading dirt at the stations," he said.

About Rs 19,000 was recovered during this inspection in June 2025, as the fine from 64 passengers for littering on station premises, he said.

This initiative in the Jammu Division was carried out under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar and the leadership of Singhal, during which the ticket checking staff conducted intensive checks in trains to curb ticketless and irregular travel, and to provide comfortable travel and better services to all genuine rail users.

Singhal said the work done by the ticket checking staff is commendable, which has increased the income of the division.

"In the future, this campaign will continue, covering irregular travel, illegal vending, littering and smoking," he said.

