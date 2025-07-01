Railways is continually taking steps to improve passenger amenities. Introducing new generation trains, redeveloping stations, upgrading old coaches to new LHB coaches, and many more such steps have improved passenger experience in the last decade.

Union Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw launched a new app, RailOne, today at India Habitat Centre in New Delhi on 40th Foundation Day of Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS). RailOne is focused on improving passenger interface with railways. Indian Railways to Now Prepare Reservation Charts 8 Hours Before Train Departure Instead of Current Practice of 4 Hours To Enhance Passenger Convenience.

All-in-One Platform with User-Friendly Interface

It is a comprehensive, all-in-one application with a user-friendly interface. The app is available for download on Android Play Store and iOS App Store. It integrates all the passenger services such as:

● Unreserved & platform tickets with 3% discount

● Live train tracking

● Grievance redressal

● E-catering, porter booking & last-mile taxi

Reserved tickets will continue to be offered on IRCTC. RailOne app has also been authorised by IRCTC just like many other commercial apps who have partnered with IRCTC. RailOne features a single-sign-on with login via mPIN or biometric. It also supports existing RailConnect & UTS credentials. The app is space-saving, as there is no need to install multiple apps. Railway Ticket Price Hike: Indian Railways Set To Revise Passenger Fares From July 1, Check Details.

Modern Passenger Reservation System (PRS) by December 2025

The Railway Minister congratulated the entire team of CRIS on its foundation day. He urged CRIS to focus on further strengthening the digital core of Indian Railways. The Minister also commended the CRIS team for the progress made on upgrading the existing PRS. The modern PRS will be agile, multilingual, and scalable to handle 10 times the current load. It will be capable of 1.5 lakh ticket bookings and 40 lakh enquiries per minute. The new PRS will be inclusive. It will have advanced functionalities for seat choice and fare calendar, and integrated options for Divyangjan, students, and patients, etc.

Technology Defining the Future

Indian Railways is driven by PM Narendra Modi’s vision of making it the growth engine of India’s Vikas Yatra. Launch of RailOne app reaffirms Bhartiya Rail’s commitment to democratizing technology and delivering world-class mobility to every passenger.

