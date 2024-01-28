Bhubaneswar, Jan 28 (PTI) Indian Railways with the cooperation of India Post has renovated the heritage building of Jharsuguda post office, East Coast Railways (ECoR) said in a statement.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had assured to renovate the heritage post office building during his visit to Jharsuguda in November 2021 and reviewed the progress of the work during his last visit to Jharsuguda recently.

Local people had demanded for the renovation of the building which was constructed during the British Era in 1882.

