Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28 (ANI): Madurai witnessed heavy rainfall on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday for around two hours.

As per the Meteorological Department, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal which will concentrate into a depression during the next 24 hours.

The low-pressure area is very likely to intensify further and reach Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts on December 2.

At least three people were killed and three others suffered injuries due to the Cyclone Nivar in Tamil Nadu, Atulya Mishra, Additional Chief Secretary of the state said on Thursday. (ANI)

