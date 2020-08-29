Jaipur, Aug 29 (PTI) The Rajasthan BJP on Saturday targeted the ruling Congress in the state alleging that farmers and youth are upset due to its "anti-people policies".

BJP state president Satish Poonia demanded Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot issue a ''white paper'' on various public interest issues, including power bill waiver, farmer loan waiver and continuation of unemployment allowance.

Poonia told reporters that farmers across the state are "upset" and a Kisan Sangh movement has been going on in Jodhpur for the last 25 days.

Referring to the death of a protestor, Poonia said it raises a question mark on the conduct of the government and the chief minister in his constituency.

He said Gehlot praises the public welfare schemes of his government but there is nothing on the ground. "Now, it is necessary that the chief minister bring the schemes on the ground from the paper so that the farmers and the common people can be benefitted," Poonia said.

He demanded that the state government fulfill BJP's demands of waiving four months' electricity bill during the COVID-19 period, complete farmer loan waiver, continue unemployment allowance and improve law and order.

